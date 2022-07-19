Mwonzora House Collapses

By- MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora is reportedly under renewed pressure from his colleagues to step down.

Mwonzora is accused of failing to respect the party’s constitution, misappropriation of funds and hobnobbing with ZANU PF while destroying the once opposition movement.

He is also being accused of failing to pronounce a date for the party’s elective congress that is long overdue while appointing his loyalists to key positions to consolidate his power.

The NewsHawks reported sources as saying those linked to Mwonzora want the standing committee so that they can use the platform to block the congress until the party reorganises its structures.

According to a congress roadmap crafted by the party, branch congresses were set for 28 and 29 May, followed by district congresses on 30 May.

Provincial congresses, including external provinces, were set for June 6-11, while a national council meeting was scheduled for June 17 followed by other processes leading to the July 23-24 congress.

However, all the congresses are yet to be held amid claims that Mwonzora and his band of loyalists are against the holding of an elective congress. Said a party insider:

His pact with ZANU PF is haunting him. His handling of finances is not transparent and he has failed to finance party projects in the provinces.

He attacks opposition other than ZANU PF and people feel he has betrayed the struggle and people no longer want him.

He attacks Chamisa as a person not adhering to the constitution, but he is doing exactly that.

MDC-T vice-president Elias Mudzuri, national chairperson Komichi and businessman Norest Marara are reportedly eyeing replacing Mwonzora at the party’s helm.

Mwonzora reportedly lost support within the movement after the MDC-T, renamed MDC Alliance, performed dismally in the 26 March by-elections.

