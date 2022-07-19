PUP Elects Chamuka As Presidential Candidate Unopposed

Herbert Chamuka

By Staff Reporter- People’s Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka has been elected the party’s 2023 presidential candidate unopposed.

He has so far been elected by nine of the country’s ten provinces.

Manicaland province, which is still to hold its provincial conference, is set to endorse his candidature at the weekend.

Speaking from his South Africa base, Chamuka said:

“The party has overwhelmingly endorsed me as its presidential candidate for next year’s elections, so I will stand.”

“Nobody has been able to challenge me and am happy to announce that the party has endorsed me.

Manicaland will have its conference on Saturday and I have already sealed the qualification to stand,” he said.

Meanwhile Chamuka has announced the party’s national executive which was constituted through a rigorous process over the past two months.

“We are happy with those that have been elected into positions and upbeat about the prospect of us winning the elections next year. My message to them is that please, work hard for the party and together we can win,” he said.

PEOPLE’S UNITY PARTY NATIONAL EXCECUTIVE COMMITTEE

National Chairperson: Simemezile Dube Deputy National Chairperson: Sailas Tambu General Secretary: Hlomayizi Zifosho Deputy General Secretary: Lusimo Chamuka Organizing Secretary: Josua Zimbeva Deputy Organizing Secretary: Wishman Munangagwa Treasure General:Vimbai Munhuru Project Director: Emely Ngwena Deputy Project Director: Viginia Desuza Election Director: Prosper Mkwananzi Deputy Election Director: Tain Muvedzenga Administrator General: Alice Phiri Deputy Administrator General: Joyce Musasa National Rural Director: Letiwe Msila Chairlady: Nyasha Chidoti Deputy Chairlady: Brabra Gwasira National Youth President: Thaba Msila Deputy National Youth President: Nyasha Mthunzi Secretary for Education: Tambudzai Mendurwa Deputy Secretary for Education: Tarisai Machingawuta Security Director: Onward Ndlovu Chamuka Deputy Security Director: Bornfaset Ncube Intelligence Advisor: Itai Dengure Party Mobalisation: Wellington Mangwiro Secretary for Public Relations: Khonzani Ndlovu Party spokesperson: Prudence Party advisor: Miriam Chamuka Mangwiro Secretary for Agriculture: MR Phiri Deputy Secretary for Agriculture: Hlanganiso Vuma

