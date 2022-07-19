Featured National
PUP Elects Chamuka As Presidential Candidate Unopposed
19 July 2022
Herbert Chamuka

By Staff Reporter- People’s Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka has been elected the party’s 2023 presidential candidate unopposed.

He has so far been elected by nine of the country’s ten provinces.

Manicaland province, which is still to hold its provincial conference, is set to endorse his candidature at the weekend.

Speaking from his South Africa base, Chamuka said:

“The party has overwhelmingly endorsed me as its presidential candidate for next year’s elections, so I will stand.”

“Nobody has been able to challenge me and am happy to announce that the party has endorsed me.

Manicaland will have its conference on Saturday and I have already sealed the qualification to stand,” he said.

Meanwhile Chamuka has announced the party’s national executive which was constituted through a rigorous process over the past two months.

“We are happy with those that have been elected into positions and upbeat about the prospect of us winning the elections next year. My message to them is that please, work hard for the party and together we can win,” he said.

PEOPLE’S UNITY PARTY NATIONAL EXCECUTIVE COMMITTEE

  1. National Chairperson: Simemezile Dube
  2. Deputy National Chairperson: Sailas Tambu
  3. General Secretary: Hlomayizi Zifosho
  4. Deputy General Secretary: Lusimo Chamuka
  5. Organizing Secretary: Josua Zimbeva
  6. Deputy Organizing Secretary: Wishman Munangagwa
  7. Treasure General:Vimbai Munhuru
  8. Project Director: Emely Ngwena
  9. Deputy Project Director: Viginia Desuza
  10. Election Director: Prosper Mkwananzi
  11. Deputy Election Director: Tain Muvedzenga
  12. Administrator General: Alice Phiri
  13. Deputy Administrator General: Joyce Musasa
  14. National Rural Director: Letiwe Msila
  15. Chairlady: Nyasha Chidoti
  16. Deputy Chairlady: Brabra Gwasira
  17. National Youth President: Thaba Msila
  18. Deputy National Youth President: Nyasha Mthunzi
  19. Secretary for Education: Tambudzai Mendurwa
  20. Deputy Secretary for Education: Tarisai Machingawuta
  21. Security Director: Onward Ndlovu Chamuka
  22. Deputy Security Director: Bornfaset Ncube
  23. Intelligence Advisor: Itai Dengure
  24. Party Mobalisation: Wellington Mangwiro
  25. Secretary for Public Relations: Khonzani Ndlovu
  26. Party spokesperson: Prudence
  27. Party advisor: Miriam Chamuka Mangwiro
  28. Secretary for Agriculture: MR Phiri
  29. Deputy Secretary for Agriculture: Hlanganiso Vuma