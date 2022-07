Tsenengamu Apologizes To Mujuru

Tinashe Sambiri|Former Zanu PF stalwart Godfrey Tsenengamu says Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa must step down before being removed from office by force.

Tsenengamu said former President Robert Mugabe grabbed power from Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole and he was toppled by his long time disciple, Mr Mnangagwa.

Given the trend, Mr Mnangagwa is likely to be removed from office via a military coup, according to Tsenengamu.

Listen to audio below:

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1lDxLLnezXQxm?s=20

