Zanu PF Speaks On Mngangawa Ouster Calls

By- Zanu PF has angrily responded to calls by the party’s former members who are calling for the ouster of President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Fired Godfrey Tsenengamu and Jimu Kunaka are leading an anti-Mnangagwa campaign challenging the Zanu PF leader to resign.

The two last week held media conferences where they denigrated Mnangagwa.

Kunaka and Tsenengamu were expelled from the party for speaking out against dictatorship.

Zanu PF Director for Information and Publicity, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, yesterday said: “We have taken note of the threats issued by renegade and headless activists targeted at the President of the Republic.

“The unsolicited false remarks by Godfrey Tsenengamu and the Chipangano violent hooligan Jimu Kunaka, suggesting strife between the President of the Second Republic, Cde Mnangagwa, and Vice President (Constantino) Chiwenga have no place in this Republic. To even seek to invite our esteemed defence forces into these baseless claims, is most unfortunate.”

