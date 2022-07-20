Confirmed: Lewandowski Joins Barcelona

Spread the love

PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City but their suggestion of a swap deal with Bernardo Silva heading the other way was apparently rejected. Le Parisien

Chelsea are in talks with Paris St-Germain over a £50m deal for Presnel Kimpembe, but fear the 26-year-old France defender will turn down a move to Stamford Bridge. Standard

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to let Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta leave for Barcelona once they have secured a replacement for the 32-year-old. Marca

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Robert Lewandowski in a deal worth £42.5m. The 33-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the club and has a buyout clause of £425.9m (€500m).

Tottenham will not open talks to sign Jesse Lingard as he’s not a target on Antonio Conte’s list for this window. Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have agreed a £32m deal with Manchester City to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Gunners are set to pay £30m up front with £2m in add-ons, while personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Wolves are weighing up a move for Crystal Palace man Christian Benteke. The Sun

Liverpool have enquired about signing Ajax’s 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who has also been linked with Manchester United. Football Insider

Brighton will demand more than £50m from Manchester City for 23-year-old Spain left-back Marc Cucurella. 90Min

Napoli have denied reports that Bayern Munich have tabled a bid to sign forward Victor Osimhen. Football Italia

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...