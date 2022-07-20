Sikhala Back In Court For Bail Hearing

By-CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala will be back in court Thursday for his bail hearing.

Sikhala is facing charges of inciting violence and obstruction of justice.

The CCC senior member is denying all these charges, which emanate from his arrest last month in Nyatsime when he was representing the family of his party activist, the late Moreblessing Ali.

CCC posted Wednesday on Twitter announcing Sikhala’s Thursday court appearance.

Posted CCC:

COURT DIARY: The ruling on the application to place our MP

@jobsikhala1

on remand will be handed down tomorrow, the 21st of July at 9am. He’s facing trumped up charges of obstructing the course of justice.

