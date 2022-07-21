Biti Dismisses State Prosecutor Michael Reza

By A Correspondent| Opposition legislator Tendai Biti has hit out at State prosecutor Michael Reza dismissing him as not objective and out to settle personal scores against him.

Biti accused Reza of violating his rights countless times making him unfit to prosecute his case.

Biti was arrested and charged of assaulting controversial land baron Kenneth Raydon Sharpe’s aide Tatiana Aleshina outside the Harare Magistrates Court.

Biti denies the allegations.

He told Regional Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro on Tuesday that Reza was dishonest and working flat out to have him arrested after previously issuing a warrant of arrest against him.

“There is dishonest and malice on the part of Mr Reza,” said Biti.

Biti will be back in court on the 26th of July 2022.

Aleshina is the aide to controversial land baron Ken Sharpe who is embroiled in a long running legal battle with Harare businessman George Katsimberis following a botched deal in which the latter lost US$1 Million after the former unilaterally pulled out of a joint venture agreement before destroying a showhouse built at the corner of Whitwell and Teviotdale Road in Borrowdale.

