Cop Exposes Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By- A member of the Zimbabwe Republic has exposed the service for patronising cops.

Violet Kadiki, who is based at Warren Park Police Station, told the court that police officers were employed to protect President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Kadiki made the remarks during cross-examination by lawyer Alec Muchadehama representing five opposition activists accused of violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The CCC activists, include Harare West MP, Joannah Mamombe (MDC Alliance), Cecilia Chimbiri, Makomborero Haruziviishe, Stanley Manyenga and Lovejoy Chitengu.

They were arrested for allegedly holding an unsanctioned demonstration at the height of coronavirus lockdowns in May 2020.

Kadiki told the court that they arrested the accused for carrying placards written: “ED must Go”.

Asked by Muchadehama if saying ED must go is bad, she responded by saying “yes”. Added Muchadehama:

So what do those placards written ED must go mean? … What if the protestors were saying ED meaning another politician, Egypt Dzinemunhenzva?

Kadiki replied she only knew “ED” as the President. She said:

They were asking the President to go and we are there to defend the President from those who oppose the government.

Dzinemunhenzva, a perennial Presidential aspirant, was one of the candidates in the 2018 polls.

Kadiki said she could not identify the accused persons in the dock, saying they were wearing face masks at the time of their arrest.

The trial was postponed to Tuesday.

More: NewsDay

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...