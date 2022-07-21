More CCC Members In Court

By-Five CCC youth leaders were k in court Thursday for a routine remand hearing.

The four include Makomborero Haruzivishe and Harare West’s ward 16 councillor Danford Ngadziore.

They are facing charges of holding an illegal rally.

CCC posted the court update:

today appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court. They are facing charges of holding an “illegal demo”. They are innocent but the regime continues to use the courts to persecute our members.

