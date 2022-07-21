Police RE-Open Investigations Into Zanu PF Activist’s GMB Fraud Case

By A Correspondent| Police have re-opened investigations into Zanu PF activist and controversial businessman Wellington Peyama case in which he is accused of defrauding the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) of USD$80 000 a decade ago.

Peyama, a known land baron and miller in Chitungwiza allegedly defrauded GMB flour worth USD$80 000 when he allegedly diverted four truckloads of flour which were supposed to be delivered at one of his milling plants in Gutu.

“He misled GMB in 2010 through Peter Chipangara who was the production manager that he had bakeries in Gutu and was in need of four truckloads of flour to produee bread. This is despite a fact that he had none in that area. The flour was released but he didn’t pay anything. This deal was being facilited by the then marketing manager Emmerson Mandizvidza,” said a source at GMB.

The Zanu PF staunch supporter who recently was being probed for land theft, refused to pay for the delivered flour leading to his arrest along with Mandizvidza. The matter was to be withdrawn before plea after senior party members interventions.

“Now the matter has been revived. GMB wants to recover it’s monies. The political cover that protected him then is no-longer available. He was a close ally of Savior Kasukuwere before he turned against him,” added the source.

The sources said already Mandizvidza has since left GMB after he was kicked out for allegedly working in cahoots with Peyama to defraud the parastatal.

