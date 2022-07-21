You Don’t Own Zimbabwe, CCC Tells Muchinguri-Kashiri

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has dismissed Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri’s claims that Zanu PF will rule forever.

Writing on Twitter, Muchinguri-Kashiri vowed opposition will never rule Zimbabwe.

Said Muchinguri- Kashiri:

“The freedom we enjoy today came at a great price; lives were lost as we fought against the colonial forces. It’s important to educate the youth of our history.

Locals masquerading as the opposition whilst pushing their masters interests will never rule this country, never!”

In response, CCC Namibia said:

” Poor old Muchinguri-Kashiri thinks that she owns Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe does not belong to Zanu PF.

Above all our grandparents participated in the liberation struggle. Muchinguri- Kashiri and her Zanu PF party cannot monopolize the liberation struggle.

Come 2023, President Nelson Chamisa will win resoundingly,” CCC Namibia said in a statement.

