Jesuit Priest Collapses, Dies At Musami Mission

Father Karl Herman

By A Correspondent- A Jesuit priest Father Karl Herman has died at Musami Mission Friday.

The development was revealed by JesCom where it said:

Fr Karl Herman, a Jesuit missionary from Germany died at Musami hospital in the early hours of Friday the 22nd of July 2022.

He was 66.

Born in 1956, Fr Karl joined the Society of Jesus in 1987 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1997.

He professed his final vows in 2006.

He has worked in Zimbabwe for a number of years including at missions such as St Rupert Mayer Makonde, Sacred Heart Banket as well as at Musami Mission which was his last.

At the time of his death he was the Assistant Parish Priest at St Paul’s Musami Mission.

We join the Society of Jesus in Southern Africa and the Archdiocese of Harare in mourning the death of this dedicated member of the clergy in the Church.

