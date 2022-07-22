JZ Seeks To Rule Roost In EPL

When Jordan Zemura’s AFC Bournemouth gained promotion into the English Premier League, the development was celebrated wildly in the city of Bournemouth.

Scott Parker led his his charges to what the Cheries fans dreamt of —a return to the English top-flight after a 2-year absence.

If Zimbabwe was not a county where any gathering is mistaken for a demonstration, perhaps Bournemouth’s promotion would have been celebrated similarly in some parts of the country because among the Cherries, is 22-year-old Warriors star Jordan Zemura.

JZ, as he is affectionately-known, will become the fifth Zimbabwean to play in the Premier League — after Bruce Grobelaar, Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari and Marvelous Nakamba.

He is ready to give everything on the pitch.

“I think I’ve always said to myself, when the opportunity arises, I’ll be ready,” Zemura told The Bournemouth Echo.

“I didn’t want to ever look back and I haven’t done really. I’ve just gone for it and I’ve loved every moment.

“I can only thank the gaffer (Parker), Wellsy (assistant manager, Matt Wells), everyone for what they’ve done for me.

“I’m just going to give them more next year. I’m going to give them twice as much as I gave this year, next season,” he added.

Interestingly, Zemura’s Bournemouth host Nakamba’s Aston Villa on match day one in the 2022/23 Premier League season.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

