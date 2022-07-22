President Chamisa Brings Relief To People With Disabilities
22 July 2022
CCC Gutu East Community Projects:
Citizens We Are A National Family One Nation Hatina Imwe Nyika Yatonogara Kunzwe Kwe Zimbabwe…
Your Hon Gift Gonese is a best friend to the disabled.
He is buying a wheel chair for that intelligent boy who is disabled BUT VERY INTELLIGENT…
He intends to set up a tuckshop business for Him… God is Amazing this guy is a sure vote…is registered…
we have identified 5 more who need wheel chairs and this is MY CALL FOR SUPPORT….WATSAPP ON ±263772359448 IF YOU WANT TO DONATE TO THE DISABLED IN OUR CONSTITUENCY..