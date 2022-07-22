President Chamisa Brings Relief To People With Disabilities

CCC Gutu East Community Projects:

Citizens We Are A National Family One Nation Hatina Imwe Nyika Yatonogara Kunzwe Kwe Zimbabwe…

Your Hon Gift Gonese is a best friend to the disabled.

He is buying a wheel chair for that intelligent boy who is disabled BUT VERY INTELLIGENT…

He intends to set up a tuckshop business for Him… God is Amazing this guy is a sure vote…is registered…

we have identified 5 more who need wheel chairs and this is MY CALL FOR SUPPORT….WATSAPP ON ±263772359448 IF YOU WANT TO DONATE TO THE DISABLED IN OUR CONSTITUENCY..

