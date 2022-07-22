Susan Drops Bombshell

By James Gwati- Controversial philanthropist and health care worker Susan Mutami has threatened to reveal more pictures with her and President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Early this week, Mutami shocked the nation when she said she had sex with the President.

Posting on her social media platforms Thursday, the controversial socialite said she would reveal more images of her and Mnangagwa.

She posted:

Citizens I’m going to post a few pics that I need u to keep kuitira pandinenge ndichitaura story yangu munge mune reference as well.

Citizens I’m going to post a few pics that I need u to keep kuitira pandinenge ndichitaura story yangu munge mune reference as well. @hbanhire can u please do me a huge favor and dig up @edmnangagwa old office pics when he was the VP of 🇿🇼… pic.twitter.com/CtLOIdDPvC — Susan Mutami (@mutami_susan) July 21, 2022

