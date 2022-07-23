Legislators, Civil Society Pile Pressure On Wadyajena To Relinquish Post

By Jane Mlambo| Gokwe Nembudziya legislator has come under fire from members of his committee and civil society to relinquish his position as chairperson of the parliamentary committee on lands and agriculture following revelations that he corruptily benefitted from Cottco inputs.

The inputs have since been seized by the police and is also under investigation from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

A member of parliament from Wadyajena’s committee who spoke on condition of anonymity told ZimEye that it is only logical for the powerful Gokwe Nembudziya legislator to step down from his role in order to allow investigations into his alleged dealings.

“It is only logical that he steps down because it is clear that he abused his power and privilege of being the chairperson of a committee that monitors Cottco where he corruptily benefitted,” said the legislator.

Meanwhile, an organisation by the name Agenda for Development and Empowerment (ADE) has also petitioned parliament to have Wadyajena removed from the Lands and Agriculture Parliamentary Committee.

“It is only fair and prudent that Justice Mayor Wadyajena steps aside from the Portfolio committee he chairs as the issues under investigation involve the parliamentary portfolio committee which he chairs,” reads part of the petition signed by Mgcini Ncube.

Ncube also urged the parliamentary committee on lands and agriculture to sit and discuss Wadyajena’s issue saying his continued leadership will curtail investigations into his abuse of office issue.

“This committee should sit immediately and discuss Wadyajena’s locus standi as Chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio committee on Agriculture,” added Ncube.

“We therefore petition and ask the Speaker of the National Assembly(Chairperson), President of the Senate(Deputy Chairperson), Deputy Speaker, Deputy President of the Senate, Minister of Finance and two other Ministers appointed by the President, the Leader of Government Business, the Leader of the Opposition, Chief Whips of all parties represented in Parliament, the President of the National Council of Chiefs, eight members elected by Parliament, four from each House and two members appointed by the Speaker of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate who make up the Committee on Standing rules to deliberate on this matter and ensure that Justice Mayor Wadyajena is suspended from the committee chairmanship until his name has been cleared,” further reads the petition.

