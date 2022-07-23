Mnangagwa Faces Rape Charges

By James Gwati- President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces rape charges for allegedly forcing Susan Mutami into s*x with him at a tender age, the controversial Susan Mutami has claimed.

Mutami said the Zanu PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa forced her to have sex with him when she was young.

The controversial businesswoman also threated to disclose how Mr Mnangagwa “killed” a young lady in Kwekwe.

“This man (Mnangagwa) raped me when I was a minor and tomorrow I am hosting a space where I will be telling everyone what u did,I’m also going to tell people what u did to that young girl who was studying at Kwekwe High School who later died and u paid all her funeral expenses. Satan,” fumed Mutami.

She was responding to Mr Mnangagwa’s tweet below:

President of Zimbabwe

@edmnangagwa

Jul 20:

A Parliament to be proud of.

Zimbabwe’s new Parliament is testament to our commitment to democracy and progress!

