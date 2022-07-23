NMWUZ President Outrageous Over Masaraure Unlawful Detention

By Maxwell Teedzai: NMWUZ President Kurebwa Javangwe Nomboka is demanding the immediate release of ARTUZ – Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe’s teachers’ union leader Obert Masaraure whose recent detention by the ZRP – Zimbabwe Republic Police he had labeled as unlawful.



“The real reason they’re incarcerating Masaraure is because he is fighting for the labour rights of teachers in Zimbabwe.

It’s a legal right of civil servants in particular and workers in general to hold peaceful demonstrations or even participate in a industrial action where they might feel that their rights as teachers would have been grossly tempered with,” said Nomboka in his recent solidarity message while speaking on behalf of NMWUZ Executive, National Council and General Members.



Consequently, a Harare court has repeatedly denied bail ruling for Masaraure, who was arrested on charges of inciting public violence using his Twitter and, or social media account.

However, reports indicate that Masaraure was arrested in connection with the death of an ARTUZ member that happened in 2016.

After the death of the ARTUZ member, the magistrate court ruled out foul play following an inquest. Shockingly after six years, the police arrested Comrade Masaraure over the case that he was never implicated on.

“We view this as a clear effort by the State to silence Comrade Masaraure who has been very vocal against human rights violations as well as his push for the betterment of working conditions for teachers and with that we’re left with no other option but to go on a nationwide strike as a last resort to demand the unconditional release of Masaraure,” retorted Nomboka.



Apparently, teachers are now incapacitated and can no longer render services because they are getting pittance as pay.

The current salaries have reduced teachers to paupers and the once noble profession has been reduced to ashes and cinders.

Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Southern Defenders) has described Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure’s recent arrest as unlawful and a misuse of the justice system.

Masaraure was arrested, Tuesday, when he availed himself in accordance with bail conditions in a different matter.

He was charged with murder stemming from a 2016 incident that saw an ARTUZ member Roy Issa plunging to his death from Jameson hotel’s seventh floor.

Investigations in 2016 indicated that Masaraure was nowhere near the scene when Issa fell to his death.

Workers unions in Zimbabwe are speaking with one voice and strongly condemn Mararaure’s which they consider as a premeditated arrest meant to instill fear in trade unionists and the general public.

In the same wavelength, Nomboka has also cast an eye on opposition political leaders who remain under incarceration by the State including CCC – Citizens Coalition for Change lawmaker Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole who are in remand and being denied bail to be also freed unconditionally.

‘We bemoan the cases of Hon Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole,and other CCC activists who are being persecuted for demanding justice on the murder of a CCC woman Moreblessing Ali and we feel that the justice delivery system is selectively applying the law in Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, the real or legitimate issue from whence Masaraure’s charges are emanating from are still shrouded in a mist.

It is such behavior in our justice delivery system which paints Zimbabwe as a pariah state in the international arena.

“We however demand Masaraure’s immediate and unconditional release.”

