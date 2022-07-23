Susan Mutami Implicates Zodwa In Tsvangirai’s Death

By James Gwati- Socialite and Australian-based health care worker Susan Mutami has implicated fellow socialite and businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla in the death of former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai died on the 14th of February 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Speaking on Twitter spaces, Friday Susan said Zodwa connived with Tsvangirai’s wife Elizabeth Macheka and poisoned the MDC founder

“Zodwa is the one who caused the death of Morgan Tsvangirai. She is the one who Organised the same plane with MRT and Elizabeth Macheka, and they poisoned him,” she said.

Zodwa and Elizabeth had not responded by the time of publication of this story.

