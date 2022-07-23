Zanu Pf Promises US$20 For A Vote

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF members in Kariba District on Thursday disrupted learning at Mahombekombe Primary School in the district after they held a political rally at the school.

The rally was staged for ZANU PF Kariba Ward 5 candidate, Kudakwashe Mafusire ahead of this weekend’s by-election.

Pupils and Mahombekombe residents were made to sit in the blazing sun while ZANU PF officials “sold” their candidate and also donated a handful of textbooks.

ZANU PF sent high-ranking officials to the rally, among them, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister and ZANU PF provincial chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, and Politburo member, Ziyambi Ziyambi, as well as senior war veterans and Youth League members.

Meanwhile, the country’s third-largest political party after ZANU PF and MDC Alliance, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) accused the ruling party of vote-buying.

CCC interim provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava, told NewZimbabwe.com that ZANU PF promised US$20 cash for those who vote for the ruling party.

Said Mandava:

We have heard plans of vote buying, where people were promised US$20 each.

Our Intelligence team on the ground in Ward 5 has gathered that Zanu PF is promising each voter US$20 if one captures his/her ballot after voting for them.

We call on alert citizens and agents to foil this act of criminality and protect the people’s will.

The Kariba Ward 5 seat fell vacant following the resignation of then CCC councillor, Tendai Mapondera, over criminal abuse of office charges.

