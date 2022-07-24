Chamisa Grabs Chipinge & Kariba Council Seats

By- The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has announced victory in two by-elections conducted in Chipinge and Kariba.

The by-elections took place on Saturday and were held in Ward 16 under Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) and in Kariba’s Ward 5.

Posting on their Twitter page, CCC, their candidate in Chipinge Ward 16 garnered 1 291 votes, while the Zanu PF candidate won 1 205 votes.

CCC also said their candidate in Kariba Ward 5 won 303 votes, while the Zanu PF candidate amassed 175 votes.

ZEC has not yet officially announced the results for the two by-elections.

