DeMbare End Bad Spell

Dynamos ended their four-match winless run with a 3-0 victory over Chicken Inn on Matchday 22 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Glamour Boys had last won in early June when they beat CAPS United in the Harare Derby.

Second-half goals from Frank Makarati, Blessing Makunike and Emmanuel Paga secured the victory.

Makarati opened the scoring from the spot in the 47th minute following a foul on Alex Orotomal inside the box.

Makunike followed up with the second seven minutes later with his deflected finding the back of the net. The goal was his first in the Dynamos colours.

Paga sealed the victory in the 66th minute after connecting Makanda’s cross.

The result lifted Dynamos to 39 points in third place, while second-placed Chicken Inn suffered a blow in the title race as they fell six points behind leaders FC Platinum.

The Platinum Boys opened the gap thanks to their 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba, who slumped into the relegation zone.

Donald Tegure scored the only goal of the match in the 61st minute.

Elsewhere, Yadah edged Ngezi Platinum Stars while Cranborne Bullets beat Harare City 2-1.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

