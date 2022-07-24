Did Mnangagwa Impregnate Susan Mutami?

Spread the love

Staff Writer

Controversial philanthropist and healthcare worker Susan Mutami has pointed out the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa forced himself on her.

However, an analysis made by ZimEye.com shows Mutami is not completely innocent in the whole saga…

Also read below- last year Susan Mutami’s relative claimed the controversial businesswoman was impregnated by Mr Mnangagwa:

xxxxxx xxxxxxxxx

A complaint

18/02/2021, 21:50

xxxxxx xxxxxxxxx Simba I know this girl akamitiwa na ed akabvisiwa mimba then compansetion was kuendesa mai vake Ku Australia vakawana line house and a car

Good day xxxxxx xxxxxxxxx thank you for contacting your news network, ZimEye. We’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

But, meanwhile, are you able to tip us – is it:

A story ? A Complaint?

ZimEye.com http://www.zimeye.net/ zimeye.com

Ask her aigara Ku mbizo

Akamitiwa achita form four

Pa Emtonjen secondary

Anosipinda se mwana waEd akamuendesa kuschool I think she is now a Dr

Please don’t publish my name ihama yangu

xxxxxx xxxxxxxxx

She is from gokwe

19/02/2021, 02:37

Many thanks Ma’am. How can we prove this?

Sent by Simba Chikanza

19/02/2021, 06:19

xxxxxx xxxxxxxxx

Mubvunzei kuti akaendasei kuAustralia ihama yangu chero muhHarare akatengerwa imba nemota Benz yaanoshandisa .

21/02/2021, 12:43

xxxxxx xxxxxxxxxn

I’ve been listening to that thing ya Susan you should have asked her what I told you. The lats time I met her was 2015 in Zimbabwe. All these allegations should be coming from Ed. Her dad was my late sister’s husband’s cousin. Actually he lived with my sister in Mbizo 19. She told me she was studying as a Dr then which was not a surprise because she was very bright. I’ve been to her grandmother’s home in Chinyenyetu in Gokwe. Akabvisiwa mimba ya Ed that was the passport to go to Australia after the mother was dening and was given options to go or disappear. She is well known at the airport as mwana wa Ed. I haven’t spoken to her after I met her but what I’m telling you is real.

Good day xxxxxx xxxxxxxxx thank you for contacting your news network, ZimEye. We’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

But, meanwhile, are you able to tip us – is it:

A story ? A Complaint?

ZimEye.com http://www.zimeye.net/ zimeye.com

Story because I know she is lying just ask her how they went to Australia

xxxxxx xxxxxxxxx

She was pregnant when she was 17 doing form four at Emtonjen kuMbizo

😮1

21/02/2021, 15:52

Right. Emtonjeni doesn’t have a secondary school.

21/02/2021, 17:42

Did you realise?

Sent by Simba Chikanza

xxxxxx xxxxxxxxx

No but either way she went to that school I remember pretty well

22/02/2021, 08:25

xxxxxx xxxxxxxxxn

I’m happy you exposed vakuru

22/02/2021, 17:27

xxxxxx xxxxxxxxx

Simba it’s very true akandiudza the time we met in Zimbabwe 2015 kuti she is always going for testing since vakuru vaka•••••••••••• naye. The guy on that call arikutaura chokwadi

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...