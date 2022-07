Zanu PF Thugs Butcher CCC Members

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF supporters in Motoko have beaten up CCC members.

CCC deputy President Tendai Biti posted on his Twitter announcing the brutal attacks on his party activists.

He posted:

The brutal attack on

@CCCZimbabwe

cadres in Mutoko this afternoon is both barbaric and unacceptable.The closure of space under Emmerson Mnangwagwa &attack on democratic forces is unprecedented. Having failed to deliver a sustainable Zim ,the regime has resorted to fascism #Shame

The brutal attack on @CCCZimbabwe cadres in Mutoko this afternoon is both barbaric and unacceptable.The closure of space under Emmerson Mnangwagwa &attack on democratic forces is unprecedented. Having failed to deliver a sustainable Zim ,the regime has resorted to fascism #Shame pic.twitter.com/cu3fppgyXH — TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) July 23, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...