Bosso Pick Crucial Points

Highlanders returned to winning ways following their 1-0 victory over cross-town rivals Bulawayo City on the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22.

The match had a cagey start, with both sides failing to penetrate each other in the opening minutes.

The hosts got the first real chance in the 11th minute when Lynoth Chikuhwa’s cross found Godfrey Makaruse, who managed to bury it from close range to open the scoring.

The forward followed up with another opportunity to double the cushion, but he blew his effort over from an unmissable point. Bukhosi Sibanda also had a crack at goal but missed his shot.

On the other end, City never threatened and played deep for almost the entire first half.

The visitors failed to come out of their shells in the second period and never showed any intent to recover, while Highlanders’ goalmouth incidents were few and far between.

The game remained unchanged, and Bosso picked a victory to move to sixth place with 33 points.

Elsewhere, CAPS United played a goalless draw against Manica Diamonds while Bulawayo Chiefs beat Tenax CS 2-0.

Triangle United edged visiting Black Rhinos 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

