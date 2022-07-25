Businessman faces arrest over US$30M externalisation scam

Spread the love

ISRAELI billionaire Gilad Shabtai has reported his business partner Ofer Sivan to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly externalising US$30 million on the guise of purchasing earth moving machines.

In a letter which was also copied to the Financial Intelligence Unit and the CID, Shabtai alleges that Sivan had been embezzling funds from their company Adlecraft which he has externalised.

According to the letter, Shabtai says his investigations have revealed that Sivan has an Insurance policy and opened a bank account in his name in the Isle of Man, holding a single premium insurance policy which was valued at US$269 236 and a bank account with US$1,339,965.20 which he believes was embezzled from Adlecraft.

He alleges that the funds held in Isle of Man were externalised on the guise of purchasing earth moving equipment.“The bank account, in the name of Ofer Sivan, which is housed in the Isle of Man financial institution is largely funded from funds externalised from this country under the guise of Ofer Sivan misrepresenting that he is purchasing earthmoving machines,” the letter says.

The letter further alleges that Sivan and his personal assistant forged his signature on the Stanbic Bank account opening forms and suspects he has been externalising the funds siphoned through those bank accounts which he was a signatory.

His lawyer Admire Rubaya said Shabtai is an international investor who believes in the vision of the second republic but his efforts were being hampered by Sivan who boasts of being politically connected and untouchable and seeking to cause his arrest.

“It is our client’s considered view that Ofer Sivan might have externalised more than US$30 million dollars from Zimbabwe through a sophisticated mechanism which requires a forensic audit.

“Our client has instructed us to engage you and lodge a criminal complaint of externalisation, fraud and money laundering against his co-director Ofer Sivan.

“We have been instructed to advise you that Ofer Sivan has boasted that he has political connections which he is going to abuse to persecute Gilad Shabtai,” the letter reads.

In the letter, the lawyers justified the inclusion of the FIU which they say should investigate the externalisation of foreign currency out of the country.

“It is our client’s considered view that after embezzling funds from Adlecraft Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Ofer Sivan proceeded to externalise the money to Isle of Man where he allegedly hoodwinked the financial authorities into believing that he had sold shares from certain companies Smart Power Enterprises Limited and Quest Incorporation (Pvt) Ltd (incorporated in Hong Kong),” the letter reads

“Furthermore, our client asserts Ofer Sivan established a company in Seychelles named Nivonne Trading Limited which he then used to launder funds that would have been externalised from Zimbabwe to the Isle of Man bank account in his name and the Insurance Policy Investment held with an Isle of Man Insurance Institution.

“Ofer Sivan has also incorporated a company called Diamonds Forever International Inc. and this is one of the companies used for purposes to launder funds embezzled from Adlecraft Investments (Pvt) Ltd wherein our client Gilad Shabtai has extensive interests.

The bank account, in the name of Ofer Sivan, which is housed in the Isle of Man financial institution is largely funded from funds externalised from this country under the guise of Ofer Sivan misrepresenting that he is purchasing earthmoving machines,” the letter reads.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...