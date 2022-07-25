CCC Buries Zanu PF

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC romped to victory in the Kariba and Chipinge by-elections held on Saturday.

A few months after its formation, CCC is giving Zanu PF hoodlums a torrid time.

See below prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s presentation of results:

CCC which is led by charismatic young leader Nelson Chamisa has won the Kariba ward 5 By-Election.

CCC won with 303 votes.

The beleaguered and highly unpopular ruling party ZANUPF got 175 votes.

ZANUPF has failed to run the economy!

Zimbabwe’s main opposition CCC led by Nelson Chamisa has won the Chipinge West Ward 16 By-Election.

CCC got 1291 votes and the ruling party ZANU PF got 1205.

However the margin difference between CCC and ZANUPF is still worrying in a shattered economy.

It requires more people to register to vote for 2023 of CCC and Nelson Chamisa want an emphatic victory which can’t be rigged by ZANUPF.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said:

“Victory is only certain of citizens register to vote!

Thank you, citizens, for yet another landslide victory for the yellow movement. Despite intimidation, vote buying & attempts to rig, you chose change in Kariba & Chipinge. We won both by-elections emphatically. Thank you polling agents for defending the vote. #FakaPressure.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...