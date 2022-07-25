Chidawu Burial On Today

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today officiate over the burial of the late Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province, Senator Oliver Mandishonha Chidawu.

Chidawu passed away on 19 July 2022, from cardiac arrest.

