Cops Block Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition March

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday barred the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ) from marching against an alleged increase in human rights violations in the country.

The CiCZ had planned to march from the Harare Gardens to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and Parliament building on Friday (yesterday) to deliver a petition against the erosion of human rights.

However, in a letter dated 18 July, the officer commanding Harare central district Chief Superintendent G Moyo said the march had not been approved.

Chief Superintendent Moyo said CiCZ “did not comply with section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11: 23.

CiCZ chairperson Peter Mutasa told NewsDay that they have since approached the courts challenging the ban.

A ruling on their appeal is expected this Saturday.

NewsDay

