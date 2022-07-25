Mnangagwa Torments Church Leader For Supporting President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| A church elder is among CCC supporters who were arrested by the Zanu PF regime in Nyatsime.

This was revealed by CCC youth leader Netsai Marova.

She called for the immediate release of political prisoners- including Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole.

Below is Netsai Marova’s statement:

“Of the #FreetheNyatsime13 detained in Prison, one of them is my brother and Elder at Assemblies of God Church, Mabvuku mission church, Baba Chauya Shopa.

I’m heartbroken to hear his wife is unwell and one of his child recently had a surgical operation that hasn’t fully recovered yet.

Help me spare a thought and remember his family in times like this. “

