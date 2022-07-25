Police Raid CCC Regalia Ladden Truck

Spread the love

By-Police have raided a truck carrying CCC party regalia from South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post.

The police also arrested the driver of a commercial truck transporting the regalia.

According to the Police, the truck driver, Chamunorwa Shonhiwa, is expected to appear in court soon, facing a smuggling charge.

It is reported that the vehicle was raided at the Chicago security checkpoint, some 12km along the Beitbridge to Harare highway.

Police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, confirmed the incident yesterday.

“The matter is still under investigation and we will give you further information at a later stage,” he said.

A source close to the investigations said Chamunorwa was found with 108 golf t-shirts branded with CCC political messages and logos.

The value of the goods is yet to be ascertained.

“During interrogation, the driver claimed he was given the political regalia by one man identified only as Magumise.

“The consignment was destined for Chivi under Masvingo province. However, upon getting to the border, the driver didn’t declare the goods as per standard practice,” said a security official.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...