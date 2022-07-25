Prisons Block Chamisa From Seeing Jailed Sikhala

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC has announced that their party president, Nelson Chamisa has been blocked from seeing Job Sikhala.

Sikhala is the CCC deputy chairman and is in remand prison at Chikurubi.

He was arrested last month while representing the family of the late party activist, Moreblessing Ali, who Zanu PF thugs killed in Nyatsime.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba posted the announcement on Twitter:

In Chikurubi, President Nelson Chamisa has been denied access to see Hon Sithole, Hon Sikhala & 12 other activists who are in the maximum security facility. The state argues that the commissioner general must clear President Chamisa as a high-profile political leader.

