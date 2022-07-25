Robbers Nabbed In The Act

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed the arrest of three bobbers by citizens in Belvedere, Harare.

The ZRP posted on Twitter confirming the citizens’ arrest.

1/3 The ZRP appreciates the support given by the public in the fight against crime. On 23/07/22, Police in Harare swiftly reacted to a robbery report and arrested McDonald Bechani (31), Blessing Kapanyira (31) Betwell Chivumba (28) and Hardlife Chivumba (25).

