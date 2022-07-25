Zim Corpse Stranded In SA

A Bulawayo family is appealing for R45 000 to repatriate the remains of their relative who died in a car crash in Cape Town, South Africa last month.

Innocent Nyoni (58) died in the accident which occurred on the N2 Highway in Caledon, Cape Town and the family says it has been struggling to raise money to bring his body home for burial.

Nyoni died on June 29 this year and his body has been at Hermunus State Mortuary in Western Cape, South Africa.

In an interview, family’s spokesperson, Ms Rosemary Nyoni (67), said the family was only informed a week after his passing on July 3, while the mortuary bill was already piling up.

She appealed for financial assistance from members of the public and well-wishers so that Nyoni can be laid to rest in Bulawayo.

“The oni family would like to appeal for urgent assistance in bringing to Bulawayo the remains of the late Innocent Mandla Nyoni who passed on in a tragic road traffic accident in Cape Town.

We have tried as a family to raise the money but we have failed. This is our cry for help,” she said.

Ms Nyoni said they need about US$3 000 or R45 000 to repatriate the late Nyoni’s body for burial in Bulawayo.

Those who may wish to assist the Nyoni family can contact Nyoni’s brother Chemist Ncube on 0774 669 892/ 0713 140 383 or his niece Pinky Nyoni on +278 342… -Chronicle

