Businessman raises alarm

By A Correspondent| BUSINESSMAN Gilad Shabtai has written to authorities after he received information that the prosecution was set to withdraw charges against his business partner Ofer Sivan and his personal assistant Cassandra Myburg facing fraud allegations boasting to have links in the National Prosecuting Authority.

The two are in court facing fraud charges, accused of working in connivance and forged the signatures of Shabtai on the Stanbic Bank account opening forms which prejudiced the shareholders of more than US$200 000.

Trial has been set for Wednesday and Shabtai claims he has received information that the NPA is set to withdraw the charges prompting his lawyer Admire Rubaya to write to the justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the acting prosecutor general Nelson Mutsonziwa raising alarm over the impending move.

“Our client is disheartened that there has been talk that his case against Ofer Sivan and Cassandra Myburgh is going to be withdrawn before plea for want of evidence in circumstances where two have been only on remand for less than a year and there is overwhelming evidence against the two,” the lawyers wrote.

“Our client instructs that Ofer Sivan has already made contact with him and boasted that he has officers from the National Prosecuting Authority in his pocket resulting in the criminal case being withdrawn on his instigation. Our client believes in the professionalism of the officers of the National Prosecuting Authority but he is now at a loss that the matter is allegedly going to be withdrawn given that he was never engaged before the decision to withdraw the charges was arrived at,” the lawyers added.

Shabtai has pleaded with the prosecution to stop the withdrawal and that if they proceed, they will seek private prosecution.

“If you decline to prosecute Ofer Sivan and Cassandra Myburg our client intends to proceed to prosecute the two through Private Prosecution,” the lawyer wrote.

It is their argument that evidence against the two is overwhelming and the prosecution should proceed.

“It has been established by both the ZRP handwriting expert and Mr. Nhari that Gilad Shabtai is not the one who signed the account opening forms which were used by the two Accused persons to open the Stanbic bank accounts in the name of Adlecraft Investments (Pvt) Ltd. It is clear that if our client was not in the country at the relevant point in time there is clear evidence that the offences of Fraud and Forgery were committed.

“Our client pleads with you to put on hold the implementation of your decision to withdraw charges against Ofer Sivan and Cassandra Myburgh. It is our considered view that all the essential elements of the offence of Fraud can be established through the evidence which is at hand as submitted to the investigators from ZACC. Our client has engaged with the investigators from ZACC, that is Mr. Chonomona and Mr. Mutembwa who confirm that according to their assessment as investigators there is adequate evidence to justify prosecution.

