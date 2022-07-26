CAF Refuses To Endorse ZIFA Executive

The Confederation of African Football has refused to recognise the recently appointed ZIFA executive led by Gift Banda.

The new board had hoped to convince the continental football body and FIFA to lift the international ban on Zimbabwe football. The FA started engaging the two organisations last month when the SRC lifted the suspension on some members.

The new executive even approached former presidents Philip Chiyangwa and Cuthbert Dube to help them to persuade FIFA to remove the ban.

However, the efforts have hit a brick wall after CAF informed in a letter to the FA that the sanctions are still in place and will only lift them once the stipulated conditions are met.

The orders include SRC reinstating Felton Kamambo and Joseph Mamutse and the commission withdrawing a court case against the pair.

The continental body also said that the Banda-led executive should stop using the funds deposited by CAF or FIFA in the ZIFA bank accounts.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

