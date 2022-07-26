Revealed: Mnangagwa Had S*x With Own Sister’s Daughter

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial businesswoman and healthcare worker, Susan Mutami has filed rape charges against the Zanu PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutami filed the charges with Queensland Police Service in Australia.

” Susan Vivian Mutami, a 33-year-old Zimbabwean woman who lived with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife, Auxillia, as a teenager, has filed rape charges against the 79-year-old Zanu PF leader with the Queensland Police Service in Australia,” ZimLive has reported.

Mutami has accused Mr Mnangagwa of sexually abusing her and several young women.

“Citizens

@edmnangagwa

used to sleep w his sister’s daughter mwana Mai Mwale ainzi Lizzie Mwale, the mother of his nephew (aide)Valadano Brown. It was an incestuous relationship everyone in his family knew abt it including his sister, and the young woman later got sick and died of AIDS. this is also not a secret. The people of Kwekwe know abt this issue,” Mutami posted on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...