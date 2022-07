Sad News- Zim Nurse Dies 3wks After Landing In UK

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwean nurse died three weeks after landing in the UK.

Sithabile Sibanda, who once worked in Belvedere at a Population Services Zimbabwe centre collapsed and died but the cause of her death is yet to be revealed.

Said Tendai Mandizha Mujuru on a facebook post while responding to William Jabangwe:

“It was sudden death.”

This is a developing story . More details follow.

