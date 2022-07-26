Zanu PF To Politicians Feast On Susan Mutami

By James Gwati- At least eight (8) senior Zanu PF officials, including President Emerson Mngangawa, have slept with Susan Mutami, the controversial health care worker has revealed.

Susan Mutami revealed this on Twitter spaces last week.

Among the eight men are the former CIO Minister Owen Mudha Ncube, the late Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, deputy Mines minister Polite Kambamura and Zanu PF Central Committee member Kenneth Musanhi.

Mutami also said that she was raped by Mnangagwa and his young brother Patrick when she was 15 years old.

Susan also mentioned Norton MPTemba Mliswa, JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha and one Hemmish.

