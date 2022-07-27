Cont Mhlanga Hospitalised

Veteran author, playwright, actor and director Cont Mhlanga was last Friday hospitalised and is under close medical supervision, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) revealed yesterday.

His medical condition was not disclosed.

In a statement, NACZ communications and marketing manager, Rodney Ruwende said Mhlanga is stable and responding well to treatment.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) would like to advise stakeholders and practitioners in the cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) and the general public that Nama legend Mr Cont Mhlanga has been admitted to a health care facility in Bulawayo.

“He has been under constant and close medical supervision since Friday, 22 July and is stable and responding well to treatment. The Mhlanga family is requesting members of the public to remain hopeful and keep him and the family in their prayers,” read the statement.

“The Mhlanga family is requesting members of the public to remain hopeful and keep him and the family in their prayers. While, understandably, as international art and cultural icon Cont’s health condition raises a lot of interest, however, members of the public are encouraged to resist the temptation of raising unwarranted alarm over his health condition.

“The Family spokesperson Miss Gcina Mhlanga, Fairtalk Communications and the NACZ will from now on be responsible for communicating any relevant information related to Mr Mhlanga’s illness. All other statements emanating from sources other than the ones mentioned above should not be regarded as the official position of the family or his close associates,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the NACZ would like to urge players in the sector and the public to exercise restraint and desist from communicating private family matters on public platforms. The NACZ implores practitioners not to abuse the social media space to communicate false and unverified information following the events of the past two days where players have been communicating about the health of Nama legend Cont Mhlanga.

“Members of the public should disregard any messages circulating on social media purporting to be representing his family and seeking financial assistance for his medical treatment. The Mhlanga family is grateful for the words of encouragement and prayers and appreciates the love that has been shown by practitioners in the CCIs and members of the public during this period,” he said. -Chronicle

