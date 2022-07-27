Four Years In Jail For Chipinge Man Who Bedded A 14-Year School Girl

Spread the love

A Chipinge man who stopped a 14-year-old girl on her way to school and took her to a lodge where they agreed to have sex has been slapped with four years in jail.

Ephraim Mutambara 32 of 3259 ZBS Gaza, Chipinge pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court on Monday but was however found guilty by Chipinge Magistrate Frenklin Mkwananzi.

Franklin will however serve an effective three years after 12 months were suspended from the sentence. The charge was having sexual intercourse with a young person.

Mkwananzi ruled that there was enough evidence linking Mutambara to the crime. He also said that Mutambara had sexual intercourse with the minor knowing she was under the age of 16.

Prosecutor Edmore Mahlanganise said Mutambara and the minor were lovers.

On May 7, at 7am, Mutambara phoned the minor who is a Form 2 pupil at Gaza High School and asked her whereabouts. The minor told him that she was going to school. Mutambara then met her at Metro Peech in town and took her to Travers (Manica) Lodge where they agreed to have sex once.

In May, at 5pm at Mutambara lured the minor as she came from school to number 4360 Makwakwama building in Gaza. They entered a room where again they had sex.

On May 22, the minor’s sister proceeded to Mutambara’s workshop and advised him to stay away from the minor and he ignored. Mutambara again had sex with the pupil as she came back from school at Mukwakwami Building.

The matter came to light when the minor told her sister that she has been having sexual intercourse with Mutambara.The matter was reported to Chipinge Urban Police leading to Mutambara’s arrest.

Chipinge Times

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...