President Chamisa Speaks On Grand Vision
27 July 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the citizens movement has a grand economic turnaround scheme.
CCC’s objective is to build a modern and efficient civil service, according to President Chamisa.
The CCC leader wrote on Twitter:
“BUILDING A TIGER NATION…
At the centre of leadership is always a grand vision,strong institutions,a bankable economic model,formidable discipline & building a modern efficient civil service.
We will articulate the essentials required to start building an African Tiger!#Thistime”
“THE LOGO MEANING …New, Sunrise, Hope, Brilliance, Balance, Excellence, Fresh, Clean, Clear, Solid, Love, & Oneness…CITIZENS AT THE CENTRE”