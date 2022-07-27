President Chamisa Unveils Logo Of Hope

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party has unveiled a new logo for party business.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, CCC said the new logo would appear on official party documents and correspondence.

According to President Chamisa, the logo is a sign of brilliance and hope.

“THE LOGO…New, Sunrise, Hope, Brilliance Balance, Excellence, Fresh, Clean, Clear, Solid, Love, & Oneness…CITIZENS AT THE CENTRE,” President Chamisa said in a brief statement.

CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba said:

“This is our new logo.

Clear, Clean and Concise.

The sun shall rise again.

For our official party business and processes we use our official logo.

For elections and the ballot box we use an election symbol. “

“ANNOUNCEMENT: We wish to notify you of our official logos for party and election business. The one with a white background and yellow circle at the center is for party business while the one with the Change Champion in Chief’s image is our election symbol. Vote for Change,” CCC announced on Tuesday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...