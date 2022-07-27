School Head “Removes” ECD Teacher’s Dress

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Helen McGhie Primary School head Sheila Deve, has appeared before a Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education disciplinary committee, for allegedly lifting an Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher’s dress exposing her undergarments in public.

This allegedly happened during a scuffle between the two at the school last year.

The hearing took place at the Better Schools Programme Zimbabwe (BSPZ) Building in Mucheke on Tuesday last week.

Efforts to get a comment from Deve or her lawyer Martin Mureri of Matutu Mureri Legal Practitioners were futile.

Efforts to get a comment from Ishmael Chigaba, the District Schools Inspector, were futile as his phone was unreachable.

The Mirror could not immediately establish why the hearing took place after almost a year.

It is alleged that in October 2021, Deve got into an argument with an ECD teacher and allegedly pushed and shoved her and then lifted her dress exposing her undergarments in front of toddlers.

In the second incident, Deve confronted another teacher, and after several minutes of a heated altercation, Deve allegedly started shoving and pulling the teacher until other members of staff intervened.

A team of inspectors from Chigaba’s office was dispatched to the school and carried out investigations.

https://masvingomirror.com

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...