1/3 On 23/07/22 Police in Harare arrested Kumbirai Sanyanga (27) for theft of a Volvo Rigid Truck at an open space near Tenda Bus Company, Msasa. The complainant had parked the truck and left the truck keys on the ignition port.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 25, 2022
2/3 The suspect was intercepted near Goromonzi turn–off, along Harare-Mutare Road. Meanwhile, detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad arrested Shungu Musarurwa (25) for theft of an Isuzu KB250 vehicle at Gladercom RG Mugabe Airport, Harare.
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 25, 2022
3/3 The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. #notocrime)— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 25, 2022
