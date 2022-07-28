Citizens Outwit Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the citizens movement has a grand economic turnaround scheme.

CCC’s objective is to build a modern and efficient civil service, according to President Chamisa.

The CCC leader wrote on Twitter:

“BUILDING A TIGER NATION…

At the centre of leadership is always a grand vision,strong institutions,a bankable economic model,formidable discipline & building a modern efficient civil service.

We will articulate the essentials required to start building an African Tiger!#Thistime”

“THE LOGO MEANING …New, Sunrise, Hope, Brilliance, Balance, Excellence, Fresh, Clean, Clear, Solid, Love, & Oneness…CITIZENS AT THE CENTRE”

