The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has advised stakeholders and practitioners in the cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) and the general public that NAMA legend Mr. Cont Mhlanga has been admitted to a health care facility in Bulawayo.

Cont Mdladla Mhlanga is a Zimbabwean playwright, actor and theatre director who also founded the Amakhosi Theatre Productions company in 1982.

Rodney Ruwende, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Communication and Marketing Manager says Mhlanga has been under constant and close medical supervision since Friday 22 July and is currently stable and responding well to treatment. In a statement published by Earground, Ruwende said:

The Mhlanga family is requesting members of the public to remain hopeful and keep him and the family in their prayers.

While, understandably, as international art and cultural icon Cont’s health condition raises a lot of interest, however, members of the public are encouraged to resist the temptation of raising unwarranted alarm over his health condition.

The Family spokesperson Miss Gcina Mhlanga, Fairtalk Communications and the NACZ will from now on be responsible for communicating any relevant information related to Mr. Mhlanga’s illness.

All other statements emanating from sources other than the ones mentioned above should not be regarded as the official position of the family or his close associates.

Meanwhile, the NACZ would like to urge players in the sector and the public to exercise restraint and desist from communicating private family matters on public platforms.

The NACZ implores practitioners not to abuse the social media space to communicate false and unverified information following the events of the past two days where players have been communicating about the health of NAMA legend Cont Mhlanga.

Members of the public should disregard any messages currently circulating on social media purporting to be representing his family and seeking financial assistance for his medical treatment.

The Mhlanga family is grateful for the words of encouragement and prayers and appreciates the love that has been shown by practitioners in the CCIs and members of the public during this period.

Cont Mhlanga established Amakhosi Cultural Center in 1982. The Center started off as a youth karate club and turned semi-professional in 1988. It created the first pilot center, the Amakhosi Performing Arts Workshop (APAW), which produced and toured with theater plays written and directed by Mhlanga.

In 1995 Amakhosi established the country’s first privately owned cultural center located within the boundaries of the townships, now popularly known as the Township Square Cultural Center. – Pindula News

