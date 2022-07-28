Thousands Of Zanu PF Supporters Ordered To Vacate Harare Farm

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters, who are living on a farm owned by Crest Breeders International, have been ordered to vacate the area to pave way for urban expansion.

The area is in Harare South constituency which is under Zanu-PF.

According to an eviction order signed by one FN Tapfuma, who is the Harare deputy messenger of court, the ruling party supporters have been given 48 hours to vacate the property after Langford Estates Farm approached the courts claiming ownership.

“Whereas in this action and on the court granted judgment in favour of the plaintiff against the defendant Crest Breeders International. For the ejectment of the said defendant and all those claiming occupation through it from a certain piece of land situated in the district of Salisbury being the remaining extent of Langford measuring 834 3479 hectares held under Deed of Transfer No. 2122/63,” the notice partly read.

The eviction is set to affect nearly 1 500 children who are enrolled at Crest Breeders Primary School including several Grade 7 pupils who are supposed to sit for their final examinations.

The learning institution has been used as a polling centre during elections.

The victims, who also include former Crest Breeders workers, have reportedly appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop their imminent eviction.

The wrangle at Cresta Breeders International started in 2019 resulting in clashes that claimed the life of a Zanu-PF supporter in 2020, while several others sustained injuries.

The farm is reportedly also being eyed by land barons.

Crest Breeders, once the country’s largest supplier of day-old chicks, point-of-lay birds and table eggs, closed shop in 2013 leaving thousands of workers without terminal benefits.

-Newsday

