Trojan Stars Sack Kaondera

Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One side Trojan Stars have parted ways with head coach Ralph Kaondera and his assistant Clifford Sakala.

The Bindura-based side host Ngezi U-19 at Trojan Stadium on Saturday but the build up to the clash has been dominated by rumors of a managerial casualty, which has now been confirmed by the club.

“Trojan Stars FC would like to update all its stakcholders that they have parted ways with Head Coach Ralph Kaondera and Assistant Coach Clifford Sakala with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“The Club would like to thank Mr Ralph Kaondera and Mr Clifford Sakala for their contributionsto the Club and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

“Mr Webster Chongozi will oversee the Team until further notice,lets all accord him our usual support.”

It is not clear as to why the Trojan Stars hierarchy wielded the axe on Kaondera, who managed a win and a draw in the last two games, after the 0-4 thumping at the hands of promotion-chasing Simba Bhora.

Trojan are seventh on the table with 35 points from 24 matches.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

