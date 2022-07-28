Ziyambi Fails To Bribe Voters With Sweets

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has mocked Ziyambi Ziyambi over his bid to buy voters’ loyalty with sweets.

Ziyambi attempted to hoodwink voters with sweets before the Kariba by-election last week.

Zanu PF lost to CCC in Kariba and Chipinge by-elections.

Below is a statement compiled by CCC champions:

The prophesy has come to pass.

ZANU PF has been decimated,decapitated,

devoured,dribbled,hushed,silenced,dehorned in Ward 5 Kariba after importing all the who is who in ZANU PF including the Justice minister who is not just Advocate Ziyambi Ziyambi,Mary Mliswa and hordes of others.

They even intimidated and threatened Karibeans with no further development if they voted for CCC.Zanu PF even disrupted lessons at Mahombekombe Primary School to hold their rally where they donated 11 new curriculum textbooks and many boxes of outdated and phased out old curriculum textbooks which are nolonger used in schools.they were beaten hands down even after promising to pay amounts ranging from US$5 to $20 to the electorate

It’s time they heed God’s word,”No man can open a door God has closed.”

If God is saying Goodbye Mnangagwa who are they to say Welcome Mnangagwa?

Thank you Kariba.

Makorokoto CCC, President Nelson Chamisa and Cllr Tonderai Chikwati.- CCC

